* A sharp foreign-led sell off in 2-6 year government bonds may ease as dented prices could lure state-run lenders, traders say. * Foreign investors have been active sellers this week due to global market falls. * However, state-run banks are stepping in, according to net volumes data. Yield on Yield as Rise Monday of Thu. in bps close 12:23 IST 1Y GOI 8.681 8.77 8.9 SEC 2Y GOI 8.434 8.755 32.1 SEC 3Y GOI 8.4 8.58 18 SEC 4Y GOI 8.454 8.665 21.1 SEC 5Y GOI 8.503 8.769 26.6 SEC 6Y GOI 8.558 8.753 19.5 SEC 7Y GOI 8.659 8.839 18 SEC 8Y GOI 8.767 8.917 15 SEC 9Y GOI 8.801 8.927 12.6 SEC 10Y GOI 8.744 8.857 11.3 SEC (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)