* USD/INR falls to 61.37/3775 from a session high of 61.55, the highest since March 14. * USD/INR had closed at 61.4950/5050 on Wednesday. * Traders cite modest RBI intervention to defend the rupee via state-run lenders. * That marks a changed stance from not long ago when the RBI was buying dollars. * Dealers say foreign custodian banks buying dollars for offshore clients trimming exposure to India. * NSE Nifty up 0.42 percent on value buying. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)