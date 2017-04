* Promoters' holdings in Indian stocks jump 90 bps in April-June to 52.3 percent of MSCI India index - J.P. Morgan * By contrast, insurers are big sellers across most sectors, reducing exposure by 20 bps to 5.4 percent in the same quarter - J.P. Morgan. * Foreign investors also sell, although marginally, reducing holdings by 20 bps to 19.6 percent - J.P. Morgan. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)