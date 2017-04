* Shares of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd slump as much as 4.7 percent to the lowest since June 20 after the company's June-quarter profit falls. * Traders cite special concerns about a fall of 2.4 percent in same store sales from a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 61.3600 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)