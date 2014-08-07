BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
BANGALORE (Reuters) Aug 07- The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3090/3212 3086/3202 MEDIUM 30 3192/3316 3192/3370
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme