* Indian rupee's 3-month implied volatility touches 7.45 pct, highest since July 4. * Volatility has surged since June 30, as part of a surge in USD/INR over global risk aversion. * HSBC says increased recent volatility a reminder of potential risks to the currency. * Despite compression in the current account deficit, India still dependent on capital inflows, HSBC says. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan warned on Wednesday of the prospect of a global market "crash" should investors bail out of riskier assets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)