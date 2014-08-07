* India's 140-billion-rupee ($2.28 bln) debt sale on Friday was not fully underwritten by primary dealers. * For additional details see bit.ly/1szJGnj * That raises concerns the RBI will fail to sell the full amount at the auction. * Dealers say the RBI may have been unwilling to pay the commissions demanded by primary dealers. * Demand from foreign investors will be key, according to dealers. ($1 = 61.3350 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)