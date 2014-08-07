* Overnight cash rates fall to 7.85/7.90 percent from 8.95/9.00 previous close. * RBI announces 14-day term repo for Friday worth 610 billion rupees ($9.96 billion). * Sentiment has improved after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank would explore the possibility of more frequent term repos. (1 US dollar = 61.2600 Indian rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)