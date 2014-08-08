* USD/INR seen opening stronger versus its Thursday's close of 61.22/23, tracking losses in risk assets. * Pair seen in 61.20 to 61.60 range during the session. * The pair had touched 61.55 on Thursday, its highest since March 14, prompting some central bank intervention. * Asian shares tumble as investors seek out safe-haven assets on growing fears that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could sap global growth. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. * The pair trading at 61.47 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, spot indicative trade. * Local shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. The Nifty futures in Singapore trading down nearly 1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)