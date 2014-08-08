* India's new 10-yr bond yield, which ended at 8.63 percent, and the existing 10-yr benchmark bond yield that settled at 8.85 percent may edge up at open. * Results of the 140 billion rupees debt sale, which is only partially underwritten, to remain the focus. * Traders expect a negative bias in bond prices to continue given the uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts going ahead with the rise in oil prices also hurting sentiment. * Trends in foreign investment in debt key to determine the direction for bonds, say traders. * On Wednesday, foreign funds sold a net $271.13 million in debt. * Crude oil prices rebound after reports that the United States was considering airstrikes on advancing Islamic militants in Iraq revived concerns about supply disruptions from OPEC's No. 2 oil producer. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)