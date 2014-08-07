Aug 7 BATS Global Markets, the second-largest U.S. exchange operator by volume, said two new ProShares' exchange traded funds (ETF) will begin trading on its platform on Thursday.

The additions give ProShares, a provider of alternative exchange-traded funds, a total of seven ETF listings on BATS Exchange, the exchange operator said.

ProShares' CDS North American HY Credit ETF and Short North American HY Credit ETF seek to provide exposure to the credit of North American high yield debt issuers.

ETFs, which trade real time on exchanges like stocks, typically track an index of such securities. They tend to be transparent, so researchers can know exactly which stock shares or particular bonds are in a particular ETF. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)