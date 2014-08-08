* Indian shares may slump over one percent on Friday, tracking weak Asian shares as Obama confirms air strikes on Iraq. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 1.1 percent. * Support seen at the 50-day moving average at 7,610 for the NSE index. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 1 percent. * Overseas investors sold shares worth 730 million rupees ($11.92 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Earnings on Friday: State Bank of India, Mahindra and Mahindra (1 US dollar = 61.2400 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)