* Shares of Hindalco Industries fall as much as 2.1 percent after its unit Novelis Inc's April-June operating profit lags some estimates, analysts say. * Novelis' Operating profit per tonne was down to $305 in Q1 versus $332 in Q4, Reuters calculations show. * However, Novelis' net profit more than doubled on yearly basis on higher beverage can sales. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)