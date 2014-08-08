* India's broader NSE index falls as much as 1.2 percent to its lowest in almost three weeks, tracking a tumble in Asian shares. * The MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan down 1.1 percent. * Investors seek safe-haven assets after U.S. President Obama said he had authorized air strikes in Iraq. * Blue-chip stocks fall: Tata Motors Ltd down 2.2 percent, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd down 2.4 percent, and ICICI Bank loses 2.3 percent. * Overseas investors sold shares worth $11.92 million on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * However, defensive stocks gain: Dr Reddy's Laboratories up 0.7 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)