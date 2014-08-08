* NTPC is looking at acquisitions for calendar year 2014, Nomura says in a report citing an analyst call. * "The management is hopeful of concluding at least one acquisition within CY14," Nomura said. * Nomura also quotes NTPC as saying a sub-committee and an M&A consultant have been appointed. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)