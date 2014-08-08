* USD/INR trading at 61.38/39 after hitting 61.74, its strongest since March 5 but still above Thursday's close of 61.22/23. * Traders say foreign banks spotted selling the greenback, causing the a fall from session highs. * The index of the dollar down 0.2 percent as euro gains following the French industrial production data. * Some traders say they spotted state-run banks selling earlier in the session, which could have been on behalf of the central bank, though there was no universal view on that matter. * Pair seen holding in 61.20 to 61.60 range rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)