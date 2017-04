* India government bonds trimmed losses, enthused by better than expected auction cut-offs set by the Reserve Bank of India in its debt sale, that sailed through without devolvement. * Cut-offs on 2030 and 2042 bonds were lower than a Reuters poll earlier in the day. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield slipped briefly to 8.87 percent post auction but still 2 bps higher than its previous close. * However, traders expect a negative bias in bond prices to continue given global geo-political concerns and rise in oil prices. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)