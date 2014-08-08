Aug 8 * USD/INR trading at 61.34/35 after hitting 61.74 earlier, its strongest since March 5, but still stronger than Thursday's close of 61.22/23. * Gains in the euro and other majors versus the dollar aids sentiment for the pair. The index of the dollar versus six majors down 0.16 percent. * Traders say foreign banks spotted selling the greenback, causing the fall from session highs. * Pair seen holding in 61.20 to 61.60 range during rest of the session. * Losses in domestic shares seen preventing further fall in the pair. Nifty down 1.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)