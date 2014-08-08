Aug 8 * Geopolitical developments in the Middle-East and relations between Russia and the West will be key for direction. * U.S. President Barack Obama has authorised air strikes in Iraq, adding to already simmering geopolitical tensions. * A run for safe haven assets would be negative for emerging markets like India. * India's July CPI and WPI numbers will be watched for cues about inflation and rate outlook. * The new 10-year paper seen moving in 8.55 to 8.70 percent range next week. * The partially convertible rupee seen in 60.50 to 62.20 range next week. * Markets closed for Independence Day on Friday (Aug. 15). KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon-Thu: Q1 External debt and July imports/ exports/ trade deficit (there is no fixed date) Tues: July Consumer Price Index at 5:30 p.m (local time). June industrial/ manufacturing output at 5:30 p.m. U.S. Federal Budget Wed: U.S. June Business Inventories Thu: Wholesale Price Inflation at 12 p.m. Fri: Market Holiday FX reserves data at 5 p.m. U.S. industrial/ manufacturing output (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)