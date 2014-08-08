* Indian shares seen flat-to-lower as investors eye global
factors.
* Concerns about potential U.S. strikes on Iraq and tensions
between the West and Russia are among geo-political risk
factors.
* At home, investors will also focus on July consumer inflation
data on Tuesday amid continued concerns about reduced monsoon
rainfalls.
* Market heavyweights such as Tata Motors will report
earnings during the week.
* Markets will be closed on Friday for Independence Day.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Tata Motors, Jet Airways earnings,
Tues: U.S. Federal budget, India Industrial output data for June
and CPI data for July; Jaiprakash Associates earnings
Wed: U.S. June business inventories; GVK Power and
Infrastructure and GMR Infrastructure
earnings
Thurs: India WPI data for July
Fri: Markets are closed; U.S. industrial/manufacturing data
