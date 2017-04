* Indian shares may surge nearly one percent on Monday, tracking higher Asian shares on Wall Street rally. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.7 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.85 percent. * Overseas investors sold shares worth 5.03 billion rupees on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Earnings on Monday: Tata Motors, Jet Airways * Adani Enterprises on watch after earnings while realty stocks on radar after market regulator approves establishing REITs. * Also, India central bank gets conditional support from government for inflation target. (1 US dollar = 61.2400 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)