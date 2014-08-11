* Shares in IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd fall 1.5 percent, heading for a fourth consecutive daily fall. * IRB Infrastructure shares had nearly tripled this year as of the close of trade on Aug. 5, tracking gains in the sector, which is expected to be a winner under the Modi government. * BNP Paribas downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy", it said in a report on Friday. * "We are downgrading IRB to "hold", as we believe the share price fairly reflects its growth prospects," BNP said. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)