* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 3 bps at 8.82 pct, off day's low of 8.81 percent. * The new 10-year bond yield down 4 bps at 8.60 pct, off session low of 8.58 pct. * Cut in Friday's auction size to 80 bln rupees from 140 bln rupees aids sentiment. * On Monday, central bank also announces overnight variable rate repo auction later in the day for 50 bln rupees. * Traders say announcement of term repos as and when call rates spike is expected, and built into the prices and yields, would see an upward push whenever no term repo is announced. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)