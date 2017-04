* USD/INR trading at 61.16/17, little changed from its Friday close of 61.14/15. * Occasional foreign fund flows seen into equity and bond markets. * The 50-share NSE index up 0.7 percent. * Asian currencies also gain on easing geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. * But broader sentiment in emerging markets still seen weak. * The dollar index up 0.08 percent. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)