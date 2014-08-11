BRIEF-R&I upgrades Shinsei Bank's rating to "A-" and says stable rating outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's rating to "A-" from "BBB+"-R&I
Aug 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date August 13, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.97
Reoffer price 99.97
Yield 1.254 pct
Payment Date August 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BLB2VY3
* Says TRANG BIOMASS, which is a SPC of sub-subsidiary SUN BIOMASS PTE.LTD., acquired property located in Trang, Thailand for 50 million baht on April 19, for setting up biomass fuel manufacturing facility