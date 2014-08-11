* India's overnight cash rate end at 8.60/8.70 pct versus Friday's close of 8.35/8.40 pct. * RBI announces first-ever overnight variable rate term repo auction, a week after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank was considering shorter-dated term repos. * Traders say overnight term repos positive for market, but whether RBI continues to do so will be key. * Overnight cash rates seen in 8.00 to 9.00 percent range this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)