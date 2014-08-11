BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
Aug 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2040
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 114.015
Reoffer yield 2.041 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Payment Date August 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Commerzbank, LBBW, Nord LB & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 22.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0884635524
