BRIEF-Public Bank Bhd says Q1 profit attributable 1.25 bln RGT
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.4 percent as at 31 March 2017
SEOUL, April 20 South Koreans who have lost their jobs or gone out of business will be allowed to delay repaying principal on their loans for up to three years, starting from the second half of this year, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.