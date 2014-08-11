Aug 11 ** Mobile service provider's shares down 52.7 pct at $0.31

** NII Holdings said it may have to file for bankruptcy after reporting its ninth quarterly loss in a row

** Company reported a lower-than-expected adjusted profit, as it lost 77,000 subscribers in the quarter ended June 30

** Company ended the second quarter with a net debt of $4.8 billion; operating revenue fell 23 percent to $968.8 million