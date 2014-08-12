* Indian shares may open stronger on Tuesday as Asian markets
extend bounce, oil pinned near lows.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up
0.54 percent.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.4 percent.
* Tata Motors' shares likely to surge after
June-quarter profit tripled on strong Jaguar, Land Rover sales.
* The Indian automaker's U.S.-listed shares ended 7.5
percent higher.
* Key earnings on Tuesday: Coal India, Bharat
Petroleum Corp, Indian Oil Corp, Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries, and Tata Power
* However, overseas investors sold shares worth 1.63 billion
rupees ($26.69 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data
shows.
(1 US dollar = 61.0800 Indian rupee)
