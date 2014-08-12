* Indian shares may open stronger on Tuesday as Asian markets extend bounce, oil pinned near lows. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.54 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.4 percent. * Tata Motors' shares likely to surge after June-quarter profit tripled on strong Jaguar, Land Rover sales. * The Indian automaker's U.S.-listed shares ended 7.5 percent higher. * Key earnings on Tuesday: Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Indian Oil Corp, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Tata Power * However, overseas investors sold shares worth 1.63 billion rupees ($26.69 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. (1 US dollar = 61.0800 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)