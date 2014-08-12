* Indian bonds seen rangebound ahead of CPI data due after market hours. * CPI data will be watched after the weak monsoon. For Reuters poll - * RBI will conduct 50 billion rupees ($817.39 million) of one-day variable rate repo auction. * The new 10-year bond yield ended at 8.59 percent and the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.82 percent on Monday. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)