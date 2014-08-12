* USD/INR seen range-bound after closing on Monday at 61.19/20. * The pair touched 61.74 on Friday, its highest since March 5. * Asian currencies trading mixed to positive versus the dollar. * The pair trading at 61.15/17 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade. * Indian shares may open stronger on Tuesday as Asian markets extend bounce, oil pinned near lows. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)