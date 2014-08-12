* Overnight cash rate falls to 8.50 percent from 8.60/8.70 percent close. * Falls ahead of 50 billion rupee ($817.39 million) variable rate repo auction. * Auction is second in as many sessions, raises hope of additional overnight repos. * Auction to take place between 1000 and 1030 IST. ($1 = 61.1700 Indian rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)