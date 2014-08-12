* India's Cox & Kings shares gain as much as 7 percent to 277.50 rupees. * Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal starts with a "buy" rating and a target of 360 rupees. * Motilal Oswal says Cox has 30 percent share in the outbound travel market with 20-22 percent gross margins, which is "best in the industry." * Says expectations for good growth in Cox's education segment, reduction in debt from sale of camping business and valuations are other factors for its rating. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)