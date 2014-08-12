* USD/INR trades at 61.16/17 after closing at 61.19/20 on Monday. * The pair touched 61.74 on Friday, its highest since March 5. * Asian currencies trading mixed-to-positive versus the dollar. * The dollar index up 0.08 percent; sluggish, as focus remains on geopolitical tensions. * India's NSE index up 0.5 percent, heading for a second consecutive winning session. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)