* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.81 percent. * The new 10-year yield also down 1 bp, at 8.58 percent. * Sentiment improves slightly on hopes of easing liquidity. * RBI says to conduct second overnight variable rate repo auction in as many sessions. * Cash rates still above 8 percent, at 8.45/8.50 percent, but slightly below previous close. * Traders say RBI could do more overnight repos until government spending filters through. * "Build-up in government cash balances preventing cash rates from coming down, until spending starts RBI may continue to do overnight repos," says a dealer with a foreign bank. (1 US dollar = 61.1700 Indian rupee) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)