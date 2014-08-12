* India's Eicher Motors Ltd gains as much as 3.75 percent to 8,950 rupees. * April-June quarter earnings beat some analysts' estimates. * Macquarie says expects Eicher earnings to triple in the next three years on the back of "rapid" growth in motorcycles and gaining marketshare in trucks. * Macquarie raises price target for Eicher to 9,250 rupees from 8,600 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)