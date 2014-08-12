* India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp shares fall 2.5 percent. * April-June net profit lagged estimates, analysts say. * Gross refining margins stood at $2.04 per barrel versus estimates of $3.5, analysts add. * Also, HPCL reported inventory losses of around 9 billion rupees. The company had posted inventory gains in the previous fiscal year. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)