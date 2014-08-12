* India's broader NSE index gains 0.6 percent, heading for a second straight day of gains. * Tata Motors Ltd surges 7 percent after its April-June earnings beat estimates by a wide margin. * Other Tata Group stocks also gain: Tata Power is up 1.2 percent ahead of its results later in the day. * Tata Steel gains 1.4 percent a day ahead of its quarterly earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)