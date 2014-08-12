* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps
at 8.84 percent.
* The new 10-year yield 1 bp higher at 8.60
percent.
* RBI sets cut-off on overnight variable rate repo auction at
8.12 percent, above Monday's cut-off of 8.01 percent.
* RBI receives bids worth 242.50 bln rupees versus notified size
of 50 billion rupees ($818.44 million), suggesting cash in the
system remains tight.
* Call rates still above 8 percent, at 8.45/8.50
percent, but slightly below previous close.
* Traders say RBI could do more overnight repos until government
spending filters through.
* Traders await CPI and IIP data for further near-term
direction.
(1 US dollar = 61.1700 Indian rupee)
