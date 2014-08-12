* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 8.84 percent. * The new 10-year yield 1 bp higher at 8.60 percent. * RBI sets cut-off on overnight variable rate repo auction at 8.12 percent, above Monday's cut-off of 8.01 percent. * RBI receives bids worth 242.50 bln rupees versus notified size of 50 billion rupees ($818.44 million), suggesting cash in the system remains tight. * Call rates still above 8 percent, at 8.45/8.50 percent, but slightly below previous close. * Traders say RBI could do more overnight repos until government spending filters through. * Traders await CPI and IIP data for further near-term direction. (1 US dollar = 61.1700 Indian rupee) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)