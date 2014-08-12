BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
* Motherson Sumi Systems falls 4 percent after June-quarter operating margin at 7.8 percent lagged some estimates, analysts say. * Margins fell 40 basis points sequentially due to higher employee expenses. * Also, analysts await financial performance of the European units in the earnings conference call. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.