* USD/INR trades at 61.16/17, little changed from its 61.19/20 close. * Gains in domestic shares offset by concerns about global markets after euro falls towards 9-month lows against the dollar after a weak German sentiment survey. * The pair touched 61.74 on Friday, its highest since March 5; has since retreated. * India's NSE index up 1.25 percent. * Emerging Asian currencies gained against the dollar on Tuesday on easing geopolitical concerns. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)