BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
* Housing Development Finance Corp and HDFC Bank Ltd shares surge on speculation they may benefit from an upcoming rebalancing of global indexes by MSCI. * Traders cite speculation the two could see their weightages increase. * MSCI's August Quarterly index review announcement is scheduled for Aug. 13. * HDFC gains 5.4 percent, while HDFC Bank is up 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.