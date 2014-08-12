* Housing Development Finance Corp and HDFC Bank Ltd shares surge on speculation they may benefit from an upcoming rebalancing of global indexes by MSCI. * Traders cite speculation the two could see their weightages increase. * MSCI's August Quarterly index review announcement is scheduled for Aug. 13. * HDFC gains 5.4 percent, while HDFC Bank is up 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)