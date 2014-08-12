Aug 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Municiplaity Finance PLC
Guarantor Municipal Guarantee Board
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 17, 2024
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 101.328
Reoffer price 100.578
Yield 0.69 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.5bp
Over the Swiss Government bond
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law UK
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0251885791
