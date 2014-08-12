Aug 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 155 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 19, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 27bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0251875255
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 370 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 18, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 22bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0251875248
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date August 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credist Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Unidisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
