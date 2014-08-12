Aug 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 155 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 19, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 27bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0251875255

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 370 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 18, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 22bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0251875248

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credist Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Unidisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)