* Indian bonds seen taking a beating after consumer price inflation rose to a two-month high, more than a Reuters poll predicted. * Global cues are also negative as the Ukraine crisis saps confidence as it threatens a fragile economic recovery in Europe. * Liquidity seen improving as RBI to conduct 7-day term repo auction. * The new 10-year bond yield ended at 8.62 percent on Tuesday. * The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.85 percent on Tuesday. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)