* Benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 bp to 8.86 percent. * The new 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.62 percent. * Caution sets in after CPI rises more than expected in July, hitting a two-month high. * RBI's next policy review is in late September. * In the meantime, food prices and the progress of monsoon rains will be closely tracked. * Sentiment soothed as Brent crude slips below $103 a barrel to trade near 13-month lows. * Liquidity also seen improving as RBI to conduct 7-day term repo auction.