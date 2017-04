* USD/INR trading at 61.27/28 versus its Tuesday close of 61.08/09. * Traders say higher-than-expected jump in CPI hurts sentiment for the rupee. * IIP data also disappoints market. * Bidding momentum in USD/INR to continue with the pair seen holding in a 61.15 to 61.40 range for the day, say traders. * Local shares trading little changed, to be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. * Asian currencies trading mixed against the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)