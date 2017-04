* Shares of state-run oil companies gain on hopes of better-than-expected results by sector leader Oil and Natural Gas Corp later in the day. * Hopes of lower subsidy losses as crude oil falls help oil retailers. * Brent near 13-month trough below $103 on brisk supplies * ONGC is up 1.8 percent, while Oil India is up 1.2 percent. * Among retailers, Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 3.3 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp advances 3.1 percent while Indian Oil Corp is higher by 2.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)