* Nomura raises BSE index target to 30,310 by end of
August 2015.
* Target implies a 17 percent gain from Tuesday's BSE closing
level.
* "The cyclical pick-up in growth is being ignored by the market
obsessed with bold policy and reform moves by the new
government," Nomura says.
* Highlights Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State
Bank of India, GAIL India, Coal India
, Tata Motors among top picks.
* Separately, UBS maintains its 12-month target of 8,000 on the
NSE index saying concerns about government inaction are
misplaced.
* "We believe investors will be willing to give a premium for
growth potential, especially as cyclical economic recovery
starts manifesting in data points," UBS said.
