* Nomura raises BSE index target to 30,310 by end of August 2015. * Target implies a 17 percent gain from Tuesday's BSE closing level. * "The cyclical pick-up in growth is being ignored by the market obsessed with bold policy and reform moves by the new government," Nomura says. * Highlights Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, GAIL India, Coal India , Tata Motors among top picks. * Separately, UBS maintains its 12-month target of 8,000 on the NSE index saying concerns about government inaction are misplaced. * "We believe investors will be willing to give a premium for growth potential, especially as cyclical economic recovery starts manifesting in data points," UBS said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)